Algerian Envoy At UN: Israeli Attack On Qatar Violation Of International Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, September 11 (Petra) – Algeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amar Benjama, condemned the "cowardly Israeli aggression" targeting the Qatari capital, Doha, during a UN Security Council session held Thursday.Speaking before the Council, Benjama reaffirmed Algeria's full solidarity with Qatar and its people, stating that the attack constituted a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state.He went further, describing the assault as "an insult to diplomacy" and clear evidence that "the occupying Israeli power does not seek peace, the release of hostages or an end to hostilities."Benjama criticised the international community's inaction, warning that the Security Council's continued silence was contributing to further instability and emboldening violations of international norms."The Council remains constrained, unable even to name the aggressor," he said, calling the attack a clear breach of international law.He urged the Security Council to utilise all available tools, including the imposition of sanctions, to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent further escalation.The session featured remarks by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and other Security Council members, who discussed the implications of the Israeli strike on Doha and its broader impact on regional security and diplomatic efforts.