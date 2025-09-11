Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Parliament Rejects Sanctions On Israel


2025-09-11 07:05:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The Swiss Parliament on Thursday rejected a motion calling for sanctions on Israel, instead condemning Israeli violations and urging the government to ensure respect for international law and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The lower house dismissed opposition proposals, including EU sanctions on settlers, suspending the free trade agreement, and halting military cooperation. Lawmakers criticized Switzerland's stance as insufficient amid the Gaza humanitarian crisis.
Earlier, the Senate also opposed sanctions, instructing the government to continue diplomatic efforts and ensure the release of prisoners. (end)
