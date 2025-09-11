Swiss Parliament Rejects Sanctions On Israel
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The Swiss Parliament on Thursday rejected a motion calling for sanctions on Israel, instead condemning Israeli violations and urging the government to ensure respect for international law and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The lower house dismissed opposition proposals, including EU sanctions on settlers, suspending the free trade agreement, and halting military cooperation. Lawmakers criticized Switzerland's stance as insufficient amid the Gaza humanitarian crisis.
Earlier, the Senate also opposed sanctions, instructing the government to continue diplomatic efforts and ensure the release of prisoners. (end)
imk
The lower house dismissed opposition proposals, including EU sanctions on settlers, suspending the free trade agreement, and halting military cooperation. Lawmakers criticized Switzerland's stance as insufficient amid the Gaza humanitarian crisis.
Earlier, the Senate also opposed sanctions, instructing the government to continue diplomatic efforts and ensure the release of prisoners. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment