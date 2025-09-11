Asia Cup: Litton Das Hits Half-Century As Bangladesh Beat Hong Kong Khaleej Times
Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Chasing 144, Bangladesh reached home in 17.4 overs with skipper Litton Das making 59 off 39 balls. On Friday, Pakistan will face Oman in Dubai. (More to follow)
