Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Asia Cup: Litton Das Hits Half-Century As Bangladesh Beat Hong Kong Khaleej Times

Asia Cup: Litton Das Hits Half-Century As Bangladesh Beat Hong Kong Khaleej Times


2025-09-11 02:30:20
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Chasing 144, Bangladesh reached home in 17.4 overs with skipper Litton Das making 59 off 39 balls. On Friday, Pakistan will face Oman in Dubai. (More to follow)

MENAFN11092025000049011007ID1110050266

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search