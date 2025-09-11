Maha Govt Signs Mou To Accelerate Digital Transformation Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Thursday signed an MoU with AVEVA Group, a global leader in industrial software, to launch the Connected Maharashtra Initiative, a key pillar of Vision 2030 and a cornerstone in accelerating the state's digital transformation journey.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis in his post on X said,“Maharashtra Leads India's Digital Transformation Journey! Glad to welcome Sue Quense (Chief Commercial Officer) and her team from AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software. An MoU was signed between the Government of Maharashtra and AVEVA Group to launch the Connected Maharashtra Initiative, a key pillar of Vision 2030 and a cornerstone in accelerating our digital transformation journey.”

He further stated that this collaboration will accelerate digital transformation in water, energy and infrastructure sectors, build a unified digital platform to connect departments and industry, demonstrate ROI and efficiency gains via real-time analytics and predictive maintenance, foster collaboration with academia, integrators & enterprises and strengthen Maharashtra's role in achieving India's $1T GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product)vision.

“This project will reinforce our resolve towards making Viksit Maharashtra,” he claimed.

Earlier, the state government signed MoUs for investment worth Rs 1,08,599 crore for setting up various projects in the information technology and food processing industries, warehouses, data centres and logistics hubs in the state. The proposed investment is expected to generate 47,000 jobs.

CM Fadnavis said that the investors and the industry sector play a major role in the economic progress of Maharashtra.

“The state government is always ready to fulfil the expectations of industry and investors. The government is striving to ensure that entrepreneurs have a positive experience of investing in Maharashtra.”

Further, at the India Australia Forum's Global Leaders Meet round table conference today, CM Fadnavis said that Maharashtra is an industry-friendly state in the country, and it is the best for industry and investment with a conducive ecosystem.

He further added that under the Ease of Doing Business, the state has a conducive environment for investment and industry. Stating that the state government is always ready to fulfil the expectations of investors and entrepreneurs,

CM Fadnavis said that the state government is formulating new and comprehensive policies for various sectors.

“Policies for 14 sectors will be announced in the coming days. This includes the service sector. The service sector plays a major role in the economic progress of the state. The MAITRI portal has been created so that entrepreneurs and investors do not face any problems and can obtain all the permissions quickly. This is a one-stop scheme and efforts are being made to ensure that entrepreneurs have a good experience while investing in the state,” he added.