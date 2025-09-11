How Well Does Nysa Devgan Know Her Mom Kajol? Star Kid Takes Fun Quiz
Nysa had to guess if the captions could be a part of her mother's social media posts ever!
Nysa performed very well and proved that she knows her mother extremely well. Dressed in a dark grey fur jacket and with hair let loose in a middle partition, the girl looked pretty.
Orry's questions and Nysa's answers, based on guessing Kajol's captions, went like this:
Q: Is it a Kajol caption or not? Channelling my inner Basanti. A: Not.
When in doubt, wear a saree. A: Yeah.
Go back to when life was just about bunking classes. A: Yeah
Laughing at my own jokes since 1992. A: Yeah.
Green tea doesn't taste like chai, period. A: No. I do my own stunts, especially when it comes to tripping.
A: Yeah. No filter can handle my Monday face. A: Yeah.
Sometimes it's just about wearing the lipstick and owning the day. A: Yeah. No, no, no, no, no, it's not, it's not, it's not. Wearing lipstick and owning the day is not. No.
Q: Who needs therapy when you have chocolate cake? A: Yes, yes, yes.
Q: Smiling through it all, even when my heels are killing me. A: No, she doesn't wear them that much. And lastly, if you can't convince them, confuse them.”
Talking about Nysa Devgn, the 23-year-old recently graduated from a prestigious college in Switzerland. Proud parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with their younger son, Yug, marked their presence to celebrate their beloved daughter's important day. Nysa, the eldest child of Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay, has been studying abroad for the past few years. For the uninitiated, prior to her degree in Switzerland, Nysa completed her higher education in Singapore.
