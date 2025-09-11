Smiles & Syringes NYC: Celebrity Doctors Host Botox, Veneers & Beauty Glow-Up Event In Brooklyn

Celebrity Doctors Dr. Catrise Austin and Dr. Nicole Bell announce Smiles & Syringes NYC, a one-night Botox, veneers, and beauty event in Brooklyn on Sept. 24, 2025.

- Dr. Catrise AustinBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This one-night-only event merges the worlds of aesthetic medicine, dentistry, and beauty - offering Botox, dermal fillers, facials, veneers, whitening, makeup tutorials, and more under one roof. Guests will enjoy exclusive event pricing, complimentary refreshments, and a rare chance to learn directly from two celebrity experts during a live informational session and Q&A.According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Botox remains the #1 minimally invasive cosmetic procedure with over 4.4 million treatments annually in the U.S. Meanwhile, demand for veneers has surged as patients look for instant, Hollywood-style transformations in just two to four weeks. Smiles & Syringes brings these trends together in one red-carpet-inspired night.“We want to empower people with education and safe access to treatments that boost confidence,” says Dr. Austin.“Too often, patients feel confused about their options or turn to unsafe providers. This event is about transparency, empowerment, and transformation.”What Guests Will ExperienceGuests will have access to Botox specials starting at $10 per unit, dermal filler consultations with a complimentary lip filler giveaway, and mini RF laser facials starting at just $55. Other options include a lip booster, under-eye refresher, cavitation slimming, and even weight-loss shots. Attendees can also enjoy makeup tutorials and mini makeovers by a celebrity makeup artist, free veneer consultations to determine candidacy, clear aligner consultations to discover treatment timelines, and tooth color analysis with expert whitening recommendations.In addition, guests will be able to shop VIP Smiles' line of home whitening products, including tray kits, charcoal powder, and electric toothbrushes, all priced under $50. Every attendee will receive a signed copy of Dr. Austin's book How to Get Whiter Teeth Fast, plus luxury swag bag giveaways and complimentary refreshments sponsored by Neer Veneers.“Patients often think injectables make you look frozen, or veneers are only for celebrities. That's a myth,” says Dr. Bell.“When done by experts, these treatments are subtle, safe, and life-changing.”Why This Event Is DifferentUnlike casual“Botox parties” at medspas or risky online veneer scams, Smiles & Syringes emphasizes safety, expertise, and education. Attendees can expect affordable, event-only pricing; a live Q&A with trusted experts; treatments performed by licensed, credentialed doctors; and customized solutions instead of one-size-fits-all approaches.VIP Access & TicketsThe VIP Glow Pass ($49) includes entry, giveaways, exclusive discounts, priority Botox pricing, veneer specials, and a photo opportunity with both celebrity doctors. Space is limited, and once passes are gone, they're gone. Tickets are available at Eventbrite .About Dr. Nicole Bell – The Lip DoctorDr. Nicole Bell is one of NYC's most trusted celebrity injectors, known for her natural, youthful results and red-carpet-ready transformations. With over 33,000 Instagram followers, she has built a loyal audience for her expertise in Botox, dermal fillers, facials, and advanced skin rejuvenation. She is also a global trainer and educator, teaching injection techniques to providers worldwide. Patients trust her artistry, precision, and commitment to natural results. Beyond her career, Dr. Bell is a proud wife and mother of two, admired as both an expert and role model.About Dr. Catrise Austin – The Queen of SmilesTMDr. Catrise Austin is a globally recognized celebrity cosmetic dentist, author, and media personality. She has transformed the smiles of entertainers, athletes, and business leaders, amassing over 63,000 followers. Featured on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The New York Times, she is a best-selling author of multiple consumer books, including How to Get Whiter Teeth Fast. Known for her artistry in veneers, whitening, and smile makeovers, Dr. Austin has made cosmetic dentistry accessible and safe for everyday patients. She is also CEO of Celebrity Branding USATM, where she coaches professionals on building authority and visibility.About Smiles & SyringesSmiles & Syringes is a collaborative beauty and wellness experience created by Dr. Nicole Bell (The Lip Doctor) and Dr. Catrise Austin (The Queen of SmilesTM). Designed as a red-carpet-inspired affair, the event merges aesthetic medicine and cosmetic dentistry by offering Botox, fillers, veneers, whitening, facials, and more-all in one night. With a focus on education, transparency, and empowerment, Smiles & Syringes gives New Yorkers safe, affordable access to celebrity-level treatments while busting common beauty myths.

