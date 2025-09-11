Command Alkon Launches Command Community To Further Boost Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce the launch of Command Community, designed to enhance customer service and experience by providing customers with easy access to self-service options and improved interaction management.

“Command Community empowers users with 24/7 access to key support options and self-service knowledge, expanding on existing support capabilities,” said Marina Bolshinskaya, Director of Global Support Strategy and Digital Engagement.“Customers can now leverage new chat capabilities and self-service tools and expand on existing support engagements in one convenient space.”

Command Community is focused on providing value to customers through enhanced convenience and accessibility, enabling them to easily request and access key support resources anytime, from anywhere with a new level of ease. Immediate access to a wealth of information empowers customers with new levels of self-service knowledge.

Command Community offers a range of features designed to enhance customer experience. Users can submit, view and manage support cases, checking for current status and updates of ongoing issues while providing access to supporting knowledge and resources. They can also easily access order history and status, as well as track deliveries by visiting carrier websites. The ability to personalize list views allows users to tailor their case and order experiences to suit their individual needs.

In addition to these features, Command Community includes a comprehensive Knowledge Base, allowing users to search and view articles, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides that empower them to resolve issues independently. Engagement with Customer Support is made easy through the platform, as users can submit service requests and receive assistance for more complex issues directly from support agents. The option to add comments within their cases facilitates personalized communication with support agents, ensuring that customer needs are addressed promptly and effectively.

“The launch of Command Community marks a significant milestone in Command Alkon's commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support,” said Tim Roeckel, Vice President of Global Customer Support.“By fostering a more connected and empowered user experience, Command Alkon is delivering on its commitment to be the leader in customer-centric service for the heavy building materials industry.”

For learn more about Command Community, please visit commandalkon.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON .

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon's services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

...