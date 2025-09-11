IDF shoots down rocket fired from Yemen
(MENAFN) Israel’s military announced on Thursday that its air defense systems shot down a rocket fired from Yemen earlier in the day. “After sirens went off in various parts of the country, the Air Force neutralized a missile launched from Yemen,” the statement said.
No further information was shared about the strike, and Yemen’s Houthi movement, currently engaged in conflict with Israel, has not issued a response.
According to the Houthis, at least 35 people were killed and 131 others wounded when Israeli aircraft carried out strikes on several locations in Yemen on Wednesday.
The Israeli army reported that the raids targeted Houthi positions in the capital Sanaa and Al-Jawf province, including military bases, the group’s public relations headquarters, and a fuel depot.
Backed by Iran, the Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at Israel in response to its ongoing military campaign in Gaza, while also striking vessels connected to Israel in regional waters.
