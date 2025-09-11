Data Center General Construction Industry Business Report 2025 Market To Reach $31.2 Billion By 2030 - Development Of Green Building Practices And LEED-Certified Data Centers To Sustain Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|286
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$19.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Data Center General Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and Data Storage Propels Market Growth Increasing Use in Hyperscale and Edge Data Centers Expands Addressable Market Opportunity Technological Advancements in Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Construction Strengthen Market Position Surge in Demand for Modular and Prefabricated Data Centers Generates New Opportunities Development of Green Building Practices and LEED-Certified Data Centers Sustains Market Growth Expanding Applications in Telecommunications, Finance, and Government Throws Spotlight on Market Potential Growth in Data Center Colocation and Managed Services Spurs Demand for New Construction Rising Adoption of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Propels Market Expansion Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Smart Data Center Construction in Reducing Downtime Drives Market Adoption Innovations in High-Density Computing and Space Optimization Generate New Market Opportunities
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 43 companies featured in this Data Center General Construction market report
- Clune Construction CyrusOne LLC Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DPR Construction Equans Data Centers Fortis Construction, Inc. HDR, Inc. Jacobs Jones Engineering Group M. A. Mortenson Companies, Inc.
