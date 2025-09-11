Africa Demands Fair Climate Finance
(MENAFN) Africa contributes under 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is experiencing what one climatologist describes as “the highest price” for climate change, a central topic at the Second Africa Climate Summit held in Addis Ababa.
“Africa is positioning itself as an agenda setter for climate-related issues since the continent is the primary victim,” noted Kiber Zelalem, a horticulture lecturer participating in the summit.
“A victim needs compensation, not charity. The global north should take responsibility for the damage caused by climate change, and leadership should be given to Africa in this regard.”
The three-day event, which took place from Sept. 8–10, brought together heads of state, representatives from regional organizations, civil society, and business leaders to advocate for investment-driven solutions and reliable funding for adaptation and resilience initiatives.
During the summit, African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the need for fairness in global climate financing.
“The African Union Commission firmly believes that climate finance must be fair, significant, and predictable,” Youssouf stated.
Paulino Omoj Omay, a climatologist at the IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development) Climate Prediction & Application Center, stressed that Africa must demand the funds promised while also leveraging domestic resources and private sector participation.
“Climate finance is not charity, it is Africa’s right,” Omay remarked.
“Although the commitments amount to billions annually, they often remain unfulfilled. Governments must demonstrate political will by prioritizing climate action in their yearly budgets, rather than spending much more on defense while environmental ministries struggle.”
