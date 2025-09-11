Orb Contract-To-Cash Launch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Orb Expands Revenue Design Platform with Launch of Orb Contract-to-Cash

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orb, the Revenue Design platform trusted by leading SaaS and AI companies, this week announced the launch of Orb Contract-to-Cash, a new product that automates the contract-to-invoice workflow for enterprise deals. The AI-powered solution removes one of the biggest sources of friction for finance teams by enabling invoice-ready schedules from signed contracts in minutes.“Finance leaders are central to how companies design, account for, and scale revenue,” said Alvaro Morales, co-founder and CEO of Orb.“With Orb Contract-to-Cash, we are giving them the tools to eliminate busywork, reduce audit risk, and accelerate cash collection. By cutting days out of the invoicing cycle, companies can unlock millions in working capital - empowering people to focus on strategy and growth rather than manual reconciliation.”Removing a bottleneckLeveraging AI, Orb Contract-to-Cash automates invoice schedule creation, reducing errors, shortening invoice cycles, and improving cash collection. For sales-led and hybrid businesses, every enterprise contract introduces custom terms, usage tiers, and payment schedules that legacy billing systems were not built to handle. Finance teams are forced into manual reconciliation, combining usage data with contract terms in spreadsheets before creating invoices. This repetitive, error-prone process often delays invoicing, tying up millions in working capital each quarter.By uploading a signed contract, finance teams can quickly review invoice schedules that already account for usage, pricing tiers, and contract clauses. Each invoice is audit-ready from day one, strengthening compliance and accelerating collections.Advancing revenue designThis launch follows Orb Simulations , a forecasting tool that enables teams to model“what if” pricing scenarios before going live. Together, the products underscore Orb's mission to make revenue design a reality - removing friction between pricing strategy, billing accuracy, and revenue growth, and giving SaaS and GenAI businesses the flexibility to monetize both PLG usage events and SLG enterprise contracts without manual effort.AvailabilityOrb Contract-to-Cash is available starting this week. To learn more, visit .About OrbOrb is the Revenue Design platform that empowers SaaS and GenAI companies to design, price, and operate with agility. Leading innovators such as Replit, Glean, and Redis rely on Orb to power flexible pricing and accurate billing at scale. Backed by Mayfield, Menlo Ventures, and Greylock, Orb enables companies to turn complexity into growth.Learn more at .

