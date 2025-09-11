Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Meets FS Vikram Misri, Discusses Multifaceted Bilateral Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Sep 11 (IANS) Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Varanasi on Thursday and discussed the multifaceted bilateral partnership between New Delhi and Port Louis.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius today in Varanasi. Discussed multifaceted partnership and reaffirmed commitment in strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership anchored in shared history, culture & people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India and is currently in Varanasi, where he will discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi how to further strengthen the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two nations.

Meanwhile, PM Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, to a warm welcome. BJP workers and leaders showered flowers on his convoy as he proceeded to the Taj Hotel for bilateral discussions with his Mauritian counterpart.

The city is all decked up for the high-level meeting with elaborate arrangements and decorations.

The meeting in the ancient city of Varanasi will highlight the civilisational connect, spiritual linkages, and enduring people-to-people bonds that have long defined the special relationship between India and Mauritius.

During their bilateral discussions, the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of cooperation, with particular emphasis on development partnership and capacity building.

They will also explore new avenues of collaboration in healthcare, education, science and technology, energy, and infrastructure, while giving special focus to renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy.

The upcoming talks build upon the positive momentum of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March this year, during which India and Mauritius elevated their ties to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

As a close maritime neighbour and valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius plays a pivotal role in advancing India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The partnership is also seen as an important contribution to the collective aspirations of the Global South.

The Varanasi Summit is expected to serve as a landmark in India-Mauritius relations, reinforcing their shared commitment to mutual prosperity, sustainable development, and a secure and inclusive future.

On Wednesday, speaking at the business conclave in Maharashtra, Ramgoolam expressed that the India-Mauritius partnership will last forever, saying that the island nation is the most reliable partner for India, and there are huge business opportunities.

Earlier, Ramgoolam had visited India in 2014, as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the Council of Ministers.

Mauritius was one of the handful of important countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius.

The relationship has been characterised by a high level of trust and mutual understanding at the leadership level and continued high-level political engagement, according to the MEA.