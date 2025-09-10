Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Advances Power Of ECG With High-Fidelity At-Home Heart-Monitoring System



The system's design emphasizes user friendliness and portability while aligning with the growing trend toward remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. HeartBeam to initiate commercial launch upon FDA clearance of 12-lead ECG synthesis software, anticipated later this year.

For decades, the traditional 12-lead electrocardiogram (“ECG”) has been the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics, including arrhythmia assessment, offering a comprehensive assessment of the heart's electrical activity. However, traditional 12-lead ECG systems often come with limitations such as cumbersome setups and restricted accessibility. HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) is addressing these challenges by developing the HeartBeam System, the first cable-free, high-fidelity ECG system that captures the heart's electrical signals from three distinct directions and synthesizes the signals into a 12-lead ECG, enabling comprehensive arrhythmia assessment outside clinical settings. This innovative approach aims to revolutionize cardiac care by providing patients with the ability to monitor their heart health conveniently and accurately.

Despite their effectiveness, traditional 12-lead ECG systems have several limitations. The setup process requires an in-clinic trained clinician, can be time-consuming and uncomfortable for patients, requiring multiple electrodes and wires. Additionally, these systems are typically confined to clinical...

