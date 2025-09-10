Genital Warts Pipeline Outlook 2025: Insights Into Therapies, Research, And Market Potential

DelveInsight's, " Genital Warts Pipeline Insight 2025 " report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Genital Warts pipeline landscape. It covers the Genital Warts pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 11 August 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study includes a Base Study to assess efficacy and safety of V503, and an Extension Study. Participants who received placebo in the Base Study will be eligible to receive V503 vaccine on Day 1, Month 2, and Month 6 of the Extension Study. Participants who received less than 3 doses of V503 in the Base Study will be offered the opportunity to complete the 3-dose regimen in the Extension Study.

Genital Warts Emerging Drugs Profile

VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verricaʼs lead product candidate, VP-102, is a proprietary drug-device combination that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin (0.7% w/v) delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration. Verrica is developing VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and external genital warts, three of the most common viral skin diseases in medical dermatology.

SB206: Novan

Novan is developing SB206 as a topical antiviral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, including external genital warts (EGW) caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). SB206 exhibited a dose responsive pharmacologic effect with complete inhibition of papilloma growth compared to topical imiquimod in an in vivo model. NVN1000, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in SB206, exhibited a dose dependent decrease in HPV viral replication in human raft cell culture model.

CB-06-02: Cassiopea

CB-06-02, a NCE, immune modulator is being developed for the treatment of genital warts. Cassiopea believes it is the first potential treatment for this condition based on tellurium, a rare element. It acts as a low-toxicity immunomodulator in supporting the natural immune response against Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV. Based on the drug profiling Cassiopea has performed to date, the Company believes CB-06-02 has the potential to have a faster onset of action and a lower recurrence rate than currently available treatments.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Genital Warts with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Genital Warts Treatment.

Genital Warts Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Genital Warts Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Genital Warts market

Genital Warts Companies

ViroXis Corporation, bioRASI, LLC, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orgenesis, Heber Biotec, Cassiopea, Novan, Peritech Pharma, Novartis, and others.

Genital Warts pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravenius

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Genital Warts Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Gene therapies

Small molecule

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies Product Type

Coverage- Global

Genital Warts Companies- ViroXis Corporation, bioRASI, LLC, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orgenesis, Heber Biotec, Cassiopea, Novan, Peritech Pharma, Novartis and others.

Genital Warts Pipeline Therapies- Imiquimod, NVN1000 8% Gel, Polyphenon E (Veregen) 15% ointment, AP611074 5% gel, Picato, V501, Podofilox Gel 0.5% and others.

Genital Warts Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Genital Warts Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGenital Warts: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGenital Warts - DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentGenital Warts Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameMid-Stage Products (Phase II)VP-102: Verrica PharmaceuticalsSB206: NovanDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug Name: Company NamePre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsGenital Warts Key CompaniesGenital Warts Key ProductsGenital Warts- Unmet NeedsGenital Warts- Market Drivers and BarriersGenital Warts- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGenital Warts Analyst ViewsGenital Warts Key CompaniesAppendix

