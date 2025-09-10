FM: Qatar's Security Is Our Security (Expanded)

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 10 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Wednesday with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Radman to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and Jordan's strategic partnership with the European Union.During the meeting, Safadi and Radman signed an agreement between the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the government of the Republic of Croatia on the exemption of diplomatic passport holders from visa requirements.The two ministers also discussed regional developments, including the Israeli aggression on the State of Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to Qatar's security and sovereignty.Safadi and Radman emphasized the need to reach a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, and to support Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. efforts to implement an exchange agreement aimed at ending the aggression. They stressed the necessity of opening crossings to deliver adequate and immediate aid to the Gaza Strip, which is suffering from a humanitarian crisis caused and worsened by the aggression.Safadi highlighted the necessity of halting Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank and its ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.At a joint press conference with the Croatian foreign minister, Safadi said the talks focused on bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, building on the friendship ties linking them."We agreed to follow an institutional methodology to identify sectors where we can cooperate more, including tourism, energy, defense cooperation, and cooperation to increase trade and investment, among other areas. We are agreed that there is a solid foundation for us to advance cooperation that positively reflects on our two countries," Safadi said.He noted that the brutal Israeli aggression on Qatar was a major topic of discussion with Radman. Safadi praised Croatia's stance rejecting the aggression against Qatar and its support for a two-state solution as the only path to just and lasting peace in the region.Safadi reiterated Jordan's absolute condemnation of the aggression against Qatar. "We in the Kingdom are clear in our absolute condemnation of this heinous, brutal aggression against the State of Qatar, aggression that represents a flagrant violation of international law and constitutes a dangerous escalation reflecting the approach of this rogue Israeli government in dealing with the region. It persists in its brutal aggression against Gaza, continues killing Palestinians there, in addition to its illegal measures in the West Bank, and continues to use starvation as a weapon. All this will only lead to more tension and conflict in the region," he said.He added, "His Majesty the King spoke with the Emir of Qatar yesterday in a clear message that we stand absolutely with Qatar in any step they take against this aggression and to protect their security and stability; their security is our security, and their stability is our stability.""By the King's directive, I spoke with numerous foreign ministers in the region and abroad to formulate a unified position that deters Israeli aggression and pressures for an effective international stance, clearly stating that this aggression is rejected, and specifically, this aggression on Qatar is rejected, and that the continuation of Gaza's destruction and the undermining of peace prospects in the region is also rejected, and that this rejection should be through clear, practical measures. This is what I discussed with the minister today, and this is Jordan's clear position which we will continue to work to gather international and regional support for, to end this catastrophe affecting the region and to put a stop to Israeli aggression," Safadi said.He continued, "The whole region and the entire world must stand long against this heinous aggression against Qatar, and read the message Israel sent through this aggression. Our message to the world is that this indicates that this rogue Israeli government continues its aggression, continues to violate international law, does not care about international law or the UN Charter, does not respect the sovereignty of states, and it is time for the world to act collectively and effectively using the tools provided by international law to curb this Israeli aggression."In response to a question, Safadi reiterated that the world must recognize the Israeli aggression on Qatar as a clear message that the Israeli government is a rogue state attacking the sovereignty of a country that played a key role over the past two years in working toward a ceasefire in Gaza. He said Israel carried out this treacherous attack while Qatar was hosting continuous negotiations to reach a deal for a permanent ceasefire."The message is that this state does not adhere to international law, does not respect the UN Charter, believes it can do whatever it wants, as if it intends to impose whatever it wants on our region, threatening security and stability in the region and the world at large," Safadi said.He added, "The question that must be asked is: if the world had taken a clear position consistent with international law and the UN Charter from the very beginning, from the start of Israel committing war crimes in Gaza and violating international law, would Israel have continued this aggression and these measures?""We expect a clear, explicit stance from the international community, consistent with international law and the UN Charter, to protect the region, its people, and its security and stability from the actions of Israel's most extreme government in Israel's history, which continues its aggression and violation of international law," he said.Safadi stressed that there must be a different approach in dealing with Israel and its government's actions following its aggression on Qatar.In response to another question, he confirmed that Israel's actions demonstrate an expansionist and aggressive policy threatening regional security and international peace."We see this clearly in Israel's brutal aggression on Gaza, in preventing the entry of food and supplies to Gaza. The whole world knows there is a famine in Gaza now, and despite this famine and international standards confirming it, Israel continues to prevent sufficient aid from entering the Strip and places obstacles in the way of aid deliveries," Safadi said.Regarding Israeli escalation in the West Bank, he said, "We see Israel acting with the same aggressive, expansionist mindset in the West Bank, with more settlement expansion, more land confiscation, economic blockade on the Palestinian people and leadership, and escalating settler terrorism almost daily. This is the reality we see."He also highlighted ongoing Israeli attacks in Syria and Lebanon: "We see Israel acting with unjustified aggression in Syria, violating its territories, undermining its security, spreading and creating strife, despite the Syrian government's stated focus on rebuilding and its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel also violates the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and continues to occupy Lebanese land, in clear breach of this agreement.""Israel seeks to impose its hegemony over the region. This is evident in all the actions of this rogue Israeli government, and therefore we must realize the magnitude of the danger, which continues to grow," Safadi said.He added: "Israeli aggression is no longer confined to the occupied Palestinian territories; it has expanded, violating international law and attacking the sovereignty of states, which requires us to address this danger as needed and take all possible measures to stop this aggression. Here, too, the role of the international community is crucial. The precedent Israel sets signals that a state with military power can do whatever it wants, and we must consider how this affects international security and peace and the security of other regions worldwide.""We are now facing a real danger, escalating due to Israeli expansionist aggression and clear attempts by Israel to impose its hegemony over the entire Arab region. This must be addressed clearly, and we must work collectively to formulate a comprehensive Arab strategy – politically, diplomatically, militarily, and economically – to mitigate this danger, protect the region and its stability, and uphold the region's right to live in security and just peace. The only path is to end Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and establish an independent Palestinian state with sovereignty on the June 4, 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital, and mechanisms that ensure the security of all countries," Safadi said."Israel may win battles here and there, but strategically it is losing. It has become an isolated, rogue state. We see changes in international public opinion and positions, even from many countries. Compare the positions of these countries at the start of the aggression with their current positions. The world is dealing with facts and sees that when Israel kills more than 60,000 Palestinians, when it kills thousands seeking aid, journalists, and relief workers, these actions require the world to respond decisively. We are facing unprecedented aggression that requires unprecedented measures, as seen in the recent treacherous aggression on Qatar, which was actively facilitating negotiations for a deal that would end the aggression and move the region toward just and comprehensive peace," Safadi said.Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Radman praised the close cooperation between Croatia and Jordan, highlighting the importance of the diplomatic passport visa exemption agreement signed today and the need to enhance bilateral relations.Radman reiterated the importance of Jordan's custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and Croatia's absolute support for a two-state solution, enabling Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side in peace and security.He also commended Jordan's role in maintaining regional stability and hosting Syrian refugees, noting that the Kingdom serves as an example in cultural exchange and resolving conflicts and wars.