Nepal Violence: Air India, Indigo To Operate Additional Flights Airlines Advised To Keep Fares Within Reasonable Levels

MENAFN - Live Mint)India's Civil Aviation Ministry is in the process of bringing back stranded Indians in Nepal by deploying additional flights to Kathmandu in association with Air India and IndiGo, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

The Nepal Gen Z protests over Monday and Tuesday triggered the closure of the Kathmandu airport, which reopened on Wednesday, 10 September, after the Nepal Army imposed restrictions and a subsequent curfew to contain violence.

“Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu,” Naidu said in a post on X.

The Civil Aviation Minister said that the Centre is coordinating with Air India and IndiGo to bring back stranded Indians in Nepal.

“With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo , has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow,” Naidu said.

He said that the airlines have been advised to keep their prices reasonable during this time.

“We remain committed to supporting our passengers while ensuring their safe travel during this time,” Naidu said.

Responding to the government's measures, Air India on Wednesday said it will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back stranded Indians in Nepal.

“Air India is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal. Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow,” it said.

Nepal Protests: Hundreds of Indians stranded in Nepal

The Nepal Protests saw the Tribhuvan International Airport amid violence as protesters set ablaze key government buildings amid deaths of 19 youths due to police brutality.

As a result, hundreds of Indians were left stranded in Nepal.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for its citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on the streets, and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached on these contact numbers: 977-980 860 2881 (also available on WhatsApp) and 977-981 032 6134 (also available on WhatsApp).

At least 200 people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were stranded in Nepal, and 110 Indian tourists from Thane got stuck. Residents from Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other states were also stuck in Nepal.