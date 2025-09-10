Harris Says Letting Biden Decide Alone On Reelection Bid Was 'Recklessness': 'Hypnotized By 'Joe, Jill's Decision'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticised the decision to allow President Joe Biden to unilaterally determine his 2024 reelection bid, describing it as“recklessness” in her forthcoming memoir, 107 Days.

“'It's Joe and Jill's decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized,” Harris wrote in an excerpt published by The Atlantic on Wednesday.

“Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” she added.“The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.”

Reflections on White House divisions

Harris' remarks mark her sharpest criticism yet of the Bidens' inner circle, highlighting tensions within the White House over the former President's decision to run despite concerns about his age.

“During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps,” she wrote.

| Harris admits Joe Biden was 'tired' - but rejects 'conspiracy' claims in memoir Harris on Biden's age

Harris, who stepped in as the Democrats' 2024 presidential nominee after Biden but ultimately lost to Donald Trump , acknowledged that the then-81-year-old often appeared“tired” and showed signs of age through frequent stumbles.

Biden shocked the world when he withdrew from the race in July 2024 following a disastrous debate with Trump that intensified doubts about his age and mental fitness.

Memoir reveals internal debate

In 107 Days, Harris explores the internal deliberations and pressures surrounding the 2024 election, offering insight into the dynamics between top Democrats and the president's family. Her memoir is set to provide a candid look at the decision-making process and her own reflections on the stakes involved.

| Trump warns after Russia's drone incursion into Poland: 'Here we go'