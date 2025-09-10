Signal Bolsters Message Safety With New Secure Backup Feature - Arabian Post

Signal users can now protect their chat history through a new secure backup system, available in the Android beta and set for wider release. The platform's secure backup enables daily, end-to-end encrypted snapshots of text messages and media, complemented by both free and paid storage tiers. Central to the system's security is a device-generated, 64-character recovery key-the only way to unlock the backup-which Signal cannot recover if lost.

