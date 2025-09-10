Esgbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Reports Final Geophysical Survey Results At Storm Copper Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) announced final results from the MMT geophysical survey at the Storm Copper Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut, operated by American West Metals under a 20/80 joint venture. CEO Thomas Ullrich said the survey revealed large conductive anomalies consistent with high-grade zones at the Cyclone Deposit, suggesting potential copper sulphide mineralization. He added that permitting, economic studies and feasibility work continue to advance Storm toward a potential mining operation, positioning the project to benefit from strong copper demand driven by electrification, renewable energy and infrastructure growth.

To view the full press release, visit

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America. The Company is exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut.

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such a decision is made. After such a decision, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share, and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at

About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews (“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices. ESGWireNews is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

ESGWireNews is powered by IBN