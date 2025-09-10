Gambling Industry Trends, Investment Pockets And Growth Forecast To 2029 & 2034 - AR/VR Gambling And Rising Legalization Drive The Global Market
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$574.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$693.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Gambling market report include:
- China Welfare Lottery Flutter Entertainment plc Caesars Entertainment Corporation MGM Resorts International The Hong Kong Jockey Club Bet365 Group Ltd Las Vegas Sands Corporation Wynn Resorts Ltd. Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Melco International Development Ltd. Marina Bay Sands Casino Inspire Integrated Resort Aquis Great Barrier Reef Casino Sky City Auckland Casino Deltin Daman Casino SJM Grand Lisboa City of Dreams Venetian Macao Kangwon Land Casino Holland America Cruise Line Volendam Resorts World Sentosa Spielbank Do-Hohensyburg Casino Gran Madrid Torrelodones Casino de la Vallee - St. Vincent Zeal Network SE Betway Novibet Merkur Casinos CasinoLuck CasinoJoy Merlin Entertainments Selena World Resort & Casino Admiral Casino Colosseum Luxury Casino, Casino Action Goldfishka BetChan Casino NetBet Casino Joy Casino Marriott Hotel & Casino Warsaw SPIN Casino DraftKings Inc BetAmerica LeoVegas AB Evolution Gaming AB Scientific Games Corporation Buffalo Partners the Stars Group Inc Hipodromo Argentino de Palermo Sun Monticello Casino and Hotel Casino Golden Palace Casino de Tigre Casino Buenos Aires Trilenium Casino Casino Rock'n Jazz Celebrity Cruises - Constellation Casino du Liban 888casino Jumeirah Farah Experiences LLC Parimatch Unibet 22bet GrandWest Casino & Entertainment World Sun International Peermont Federal Palace Hotel & Casino Kairo International Le Grande Casino Maritim Jolie Ville Resort & Casino Sharm El Sheikh.
Gambling Market
