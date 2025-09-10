Gambling Industry Trends, Investment Pockets And Growth Forecast To 2029 & 2034 - AR/VR Gambling And Rising Legalization Drive The Global Market

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global gambling market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $546.85 billion in 2024 to $574.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth is driven by emerging markets, increasing participation from female gamblers, and a rise in e-sports betting. The market is expected to continue on this upward trajectory, reaching $693.51 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.8%, spurred by factors such as the legalization of gambling, rapid urbanization, social media's influence, and a growing global population.

Key trends shaping the market include investments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gambling games, the introduction of live casinos, expansion in mobile and cryptocurrency-based gambling services, and the popularity of branded slot games. The slight reduction in the projected CAGR, from 5% to 4.8%, is largely due to trade tensions and increased tariffs impacting the importation of high-tech gambling devices and software, potentially slowing innovation and international tourism appeal.

Consumer behavior is shifting, with a noticeable upswing in the use of gambling apps and social gambling platforms. The social casino market, valued at $6.62 billion in 2022, is expanding at a CAGR of 7.26%. Increased mobile device use and internet penetration are further fueling online gambling's growth. The rise of live casinos, providing real-time, interactive experiences with real dealers, is projected to significantly elevate market expansion.

The gambling industry's landscape is being transformed by the rise of branded slot games that leverage popular cultural themes and characters, enticing a broader audience, including casual bettors. Popular titles include slots based on 'Game of Thrones', 'Batman', and 'Jurassic Park', which attract players through familiar themes and characters.

Leading companies are innovating with sports betting platforms to maintain a competitive edge. Genius Sports, for instance, recently launched BetVision, an immersive sports wagering platform integrating live viewing and betting, providing real-time stats and interactive features to enhance user engagement.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Others

Channels: Offline, Online, Virtual Reality

End Users: Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberants, Others

Subsegments:



Casino: Land-Based, Online, Table Games, Slot Machines

Lotteries: National, State, Instant Win, Online Services

Sports Betting: Fixed-Odds, Live In-Game, Spread, Pool Others: Bingo, Fantasy Sports, E-sports Betting, Skill-based Gaming

Featured Companies: A selection includes China Welfare Lottery, Flutter Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Bet365, and many others shaping the industry.

Geographies: The report covers an array of countries including major markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Data Time Series: Analyze historic data spanning five years and forecasts for the coming decade.

Key Attributes