Minister Suspends Tourism Violations Matrix For Further Overhaul

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) - Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Imad Hijazin, suspended the sector's professional violations matrix and the resulting penalties, which took effect at the beginning of this year, based on provisions of Article (11) of the Amended Tourism Law of 2024.In a statement, Hijazin said the decision paves way to "thoroughly" revamp the system's provisions and penalties, which would ensure their compatibility with the law's regulations.The minister said the process will pay attention to operations of the Kingdom's tourist establishments and extent of their challenges.Hijazin added that the overhaul will identify the key violations in the tourist sector and address their causes, which would maintain service level and protect rights of investors and workers.Hijazin stated the oversight teams will continue their work in monitoring violations and taking legal action against critical irregularities that require immediate action to ensure a "safe" environment for tourists and visitors.Hijazin affirmed the ministry's "commitment" to strengthen partnerships with the private sector to advance the Kingdom's tourist sector, as a pillar of the national economy and a major source of job creation.On its ultimate goal, he noted the matrix's revamp seeks to ??achieve "a balanced" formula that realizes justice, supports continuity of business operations, and ensures Jordan's sustainable tourist growth.