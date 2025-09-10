Israel fires air attacks on Hamas heads in Qatari capital
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israeli military aircraft fired airstrike on high-ranking Hamas heads in the Qatari capital Doha, in a new attack to attempt to achieve a truce agreement on Gaza.
In Doha, a sound of blasts was heard, as there was a video displaying clouds of smoke raising up to the sky.
The IDF stated that it made a “precise strike” aiming at the senior Hamas leadership, without disclosing the site.
A high-ranking Israeli official informed a news agency that the attack was aimed at senior Hamas leaders in Doha.
A high-level Hamas leader informed the Doha-based Al Jazeera media organization that the attack hit as group mediators were negotiating US leader Donald Trump’s latest motion for Gaza truce and inmates exchange.
It was confirmed to Al Jazeera by other high-ranking Hamas leader that Hamas headship delegation made it out alive from the Doha assault.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated in an announcement: “Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation.”
