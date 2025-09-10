ICICI Bank launches a dedicated branch for startups in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a branch in Bengaluru, aimed at catering to the distinct banking needs of startups through a comprehensive suite of digital and physical offerings. Located at 19th Main Road, Sector 3, HSR Layout, the branch is designed to serve as a one-stop destination for emerging businesses at various stages of the journey of startups.
The key services being offered at the branch for the founders and employees of startups include:
. Business banking: Current accounts (including GIFT City accounts), overdraft facilities, corporate credit cards, escrow services, foreign currency accounts, working capital loans including loans against Stand by Letter of Credit (SBLC) and Fixed Deposits, and Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme.
. Personal banking: Tailored offerings including family banking, 3-in-1 demat account, HUF account, home loan, loan against property, gold loan, personal loan, credit card, and investment options for startup employees and founders.
. Digital banking: Corporate Internet Banking (CIB), InstaBIZ app, Trade Online and Integrated Payment System to facilitate vendor and tax payments, e-collections, e-mandates, payment gateway and UPI solutions.
. API solutions: Access to over 250 APIs through the Ba’k’s Developer Portal for seamless integration across payments, collections, auto-reconciliation and more.
. Global services: Swift remittance services and support for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) transactions.
Beyond the traditional banking service, the branch also serves as an experience and engagement centre by facilitating networking with venture capitalists. A dedicated relationship management team is also in place to provide startups with personalised support.
ICICI Bank services its customers through a wide delivery network of more than 460 branches and over 1,020 ATMs and cash recycling machines (CRMs) in Karnataka.
The branch operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Monday to Friday and on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s total assets stood at 21,23,839 crore at June 30, 2025.
Certain statements in this release relating to a future period of time (including inter alia concerning our future business plans or growth prospects) are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under applicable securities laws including the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statutory and regulatory changes, international economic and business conditions; political or economic instability in the jurisdictions where we have operations, increase in non - performing loans, unanticipated changes in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, our growth and expansion in business, the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, the actual growth in demand for banking products and services, investment income, cash flow projections, our exposure to market risks, changes in India's sovereign rating, as well as other risks detailed in the reports filed by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this release. ICICI Bank undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.
