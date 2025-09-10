Physiotherapists Are Not Medical Doctors, Cannot Use 'Dr.' Prefix: DGHS
In a letter dated September 9, DGHS Dr. Sunita Sharma stated that by using the 'Dr.' prefix, physiotherapists will be in legal violation of the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.
“Physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix 'Dr.', as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery,” Sharma said in the letter addressed to Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President, IMA.
"Physiotherapists should not be permitted to primary care practice and should only treat referred patients, as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions, some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention,” she added.
The letter also cited previous legal pronouncements and advisory orders issued by various courts, including the Patna and Madras High Courts, and medical councils in the country, which prohibited physiotherapists/occupational therapists from using the 'Dr.' prefix.
In April, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) announced that physiotherapists can now use the 'Dr' title as a prefix and 'PT' as a suffix to their names.
The decision came as part of the launch of the 2025 Physiotherapy Curriculum by the NCAHP under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
“lt is pertinent to mention that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title 'Doctor' (Dr.) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani. No other category of medical professionals, including nursing and paramedical staff, is permitted to use this title,” the DGHS said.
The letter further noted that any violation“attracts action under Section 7 of the IMA Act for contravention of Section 6 & 6A”, as the legal opinion was adopted by the Council in its meeting held in March 2004.
“It is hereby directed that the usage of the prefix 'Dr.' for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith. A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public,” the letter said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment