Moroccan Foreign Minister (FM) Holds Telephone Conversation With Russian Peer

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Mr. Serguei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The purpose of this conversation was to pursue and consolidate the political dialogue and the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

The two ministers welcomed the significant progress achieved in bilateral relations, under the joint leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

On the occasion of His Majesty the King's visit to Moscow in 2016, a deepened strategic partnership was concluded between the two countries.

In this regard, Bourita and Lavrov stressed the need to continue the work undertaken since 2016 and to deepen it on all matters of common interest.

The upcoming bilateral milestones were discussed, in particular the ongoing preparations for the 8th Joint Commission.

The two ministers also addressed regional and international issues and agreed to continue political dialogue between the two countries in a constructive spirit and with mutual respect.

