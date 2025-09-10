Anti-Israel Protests Continue to Disrupt La Vuelta Cycling Race
(MENAFN) The 16th stage of Spain's La Vuelta cycling race was abruptly cut short on Tuesday, following protests against the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team. The stage, which unfolded in the northern Galicia region, was halted 8 kilometers (5 miles) before the scheduled finish at Castro de Herville, after demonstrators gathered near the race's conclusion.
Since the race began on August 27, protesters have staged ongoing rallies across various stages, targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team. The team is owned by Sylvan Adams, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Demonstrators have expressed outrage over what they label as genocide by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Waving Palestinian flags, protesters along the route shouted chants such as, “This is not a war, it's genocide” and “Freedom for Palestine.” As the race neared its end, one protester felled a tree along the cyclists’ path, while others stormed the course near the finish line to continue their demonstrations.
"Due to a protest that obstructed the race, today’s stage will be concluded 8 kilometers before the finish line, and both the stage winner and general classification standings will be determined at that point," said La Vuelta General Director Javier Guillen.
This disruption follows an earlier incident on September 3, when the 11th stage in Bilbao was also stopped 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) early, after security concerns arose from intense Palestine-supportive protests.
Earlier this week, during Stage 15, which also traversed Galicia, a protester interrupted the race, causing crashes involving Spanish cyclist Javier Romo and Belgian Edward Planckaert. Pro-Palestinian activists also hijacked a live broadcast radio station, replacing commentary with music. Reports indicate that ten individuals were arrested during the Stage 15 protests for disturbing public order.
The anti-Israel demonstrations are expected to intensify during the final stages of the race, which concludes on September 14 in Madrid. Civil society organizations supporting Palestine have signaled their intent to escalate protests on the concluding day.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, whose government enacted a new sanctions package against Israel on Monday, has voiced support for excluding the Israeli team from the competition. Similarly, Youth and Children’s Minister Sira Rego has expressed backing for the ongoing protests.
In response to escalating tensions, the Israel-Premier Tech team opted to remove the word "Israel" from their cyclists' uniforms, citing security concerns.
La Vuelta, now overshadowed by these political protests, remains in the midst of controversy as the race heads toward its finale.
Since the race began on August 27, protesters have staged ongoing rallies across various stages, targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team. The team is owned by Sylvan Adams, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Demonstrators have expressed outrage over what they label as genocide by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Waving Palestinian flags, protesters along the route shouted chants such as, “This is not a war, it's genocide” and “Freedom for Palestine.” As the race neared its end, one protester felled a tree along the cyclists’ path, while others stormed the course near the finish line to continue their demonstrations.
"Due to a protest that obstructed the race, today’s stage will be concluded 8 kilometers before the finish line, and both the stage winner and general classification standings will be determined at that point," said La Vuelta General Director Javier Guillen.
This disruption follows an earlier incident on September 3, when the 11th stage in Bilbao was also stopped 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) early, after security concerns arose from intense Palestine-supportive protests.
Earlier this week, during Stage 15, which also traversed Galicia, a protester interrupted the race, causing crashes involving Spanish cyclist Javier Romo and Belgian Edward Planckaert. Pro-Palestinian activists also hijacked a live broadcast radio station, replacing commentary with music. Reports indicate that ten individuals were arrested during the Stage 15 protests for disturbing public order.
The anti-Israel demonstrations are expected to intensify during the final stages of the race, which concludes on September 14 in Madrid. Civil society organizations supporting Palestine have signaled their intent to escalate protests on the concluding day.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, whose government enacted a new sanctions package against Israel on Monday, has voiced support for excluding the Israeli team from the competition. Similarly, Youth and Children’s Minister Sira Rego has expressed backing for the ongoing protests.
In response to escalating tensions, the Israel-Premier Tech team opted to remove the word "Israel" from their cyclists' uniforms, citing security concerns.
La Vuelta, now overshadowed by these political protests, remains in the midst of controversy as the race heads toward its finale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment