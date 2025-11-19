Ricardo Martinelli In Colombia Calls For Unity And National Dialogue After Panama's National Team Victory -
Among these, he highlighted the high unemployment rate, which has reached 13%, the lack of economic growth, and the need to improve legal security, which has affected both investments and Panamanian families. This dialogue and unification are in your hands, Mr. President. Once again, we can achieve the Panama we all want and dream of, and demonstrate that Panamanians are the best,” Martinelli concluded in his message.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment