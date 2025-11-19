Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ricardo Martinelli In Colombia Calls For Unity And National Dialogue After Panama's National Team Victory

2025-11-19 02:08:20
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Former President Ricardo Martinelli called for unity and dialogue among all Panamanians, in the context of the celebration of the national soccer team and its coach's qualification for the 2026 World Cup without the need for a playoff. In a message posted to his Instagram account, Martinelli urged the National Government and President José Raúl Mulino to convene a national dialogue to address the main problems facing the country.

Among these, he highlighted the high unemployment rate, which has reached 13%, the lack of economic growth, and the need to improve legal security, which has affected both investments and Panamanian families. This dialogue and unification are in your hands, Mr. President. Once again, we can achieve the Panama we all want and dream of, and demonstrate that Panamanians are the best,” Martinelli concluded in his message.

Newsroom Panama

