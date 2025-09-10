A Title From Mischievous Mr Dhanush, Says Actor Parthiepan
On Tuesday evening, the makers of director Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', announced that actor Parthiepan played a cop called Arivu in the film.
Taking to its X timeline, actor and director Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films, which is jointly producing the film along with Dawn Pictures, wrote, "The cop in the frame. Introducing @rparthiepan as ARIVU. #IdliKadai - Worldwide Theatrical release on October 1st. Get set for the audio launch on 14th September.#IdlikadaiCharacterIntroduction."
Dhanush, for his part, tweeted, "The mischievous @rparthiepan sir as Arivu -#IdliKadai."
Now, responding to Dhanush's tweet in which he had called him "Mischievous", actor and director Parthiepan penned a light hearted post on Wednesday.
Parthiepan, in Tamil wrote, "'Mischievous' Parthiban. A title from Mischievous Mr Dhanush! I like mischief and despite mischief being liked, I still struggle to ensure that my fans like me. I would be happy if audiences consumed my performance in 'Idli Kadai' as they would relish a mini idly. This was my first experience working with Mr Dhanush. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him as a complete artiste in the very little time I got to work with him. I will talk about this face to face on the 14th! Idli is nothing but batter poured inside a vessel containing holes. I have been filled into the honorable vessel of R Arivu. It is a pleasure to watch fans celebrate this R Arivu with their knowledge in the comments. If we have to say the English equivalent of the story of 'Idly Kadai', It tally with a tale of 'Italy shop' by Danish (sic)."
It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed the character names of Rajkiran, Sathyaraj and Arun Vijay in the film as Sivanesan, Vishnu Vardhan and Ashwin respectively.
The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.
Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.
The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.
'Idly Kadai', which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.
