Krrish 4 To Alpha: 5 Exciting Upcoming Hrithik Roshan Movies Fans Can't Wait For

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for a big two years with multiple high-budget films. Here's a list of his upcoming movies, release dates, and some exciting insider details.

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra are set to star in Rakesh Roshan's time-travel superhero film Krrish 4, produced by Hrithik. The highly anticipated movie is reportedly scheduled for release in 2027, promising thrilling action and sci-fi adventure.

Hrithik Roshan is making a special cameo in the upcoming film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. His brief but impactful appearance creates buzz among fans ahead of the movie's release.

Hrithik Roshan is set to play the lead role in Satrangi, a much-anticipated film that is yet to begin shooting. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the project and its exciting storyline.

Reports reveal that Hrithik Roshan is teaming up with acclaimed South Indian director Atlee Kumar for a new project. While details like the film's title and release date remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting collaboration.

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly partnered with Hombale Films for an upcoming big-budget project. While the collaboration has generated significant buzz, details about the film's title and release date are yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates.