ANNKE Launched The Latest Nightchroma 3.0 Technology Breakthrough In Night Vision With Next-Gen Optics, AI ISP, And 3D LUT Color Correction

Hong Kong - ANNKE , a global leader in security solutions, this month launched NightChroma 3.0, a groundbreaking innovation acclaimed as the world's most advanced night vision technology. It not only continues ANNKE's previous Night Vision advantages, but also delivers comprehensive breakthroughs in dynamic video performance, static color accuracy, and scene adaptability. Across the security industry, NightChroma 3.0 stands far ahead.

In addition to enhanced color performance, NightChroma 3.0 also integrates AI-Based Smart Motion 2.0 and an upgraded Audio 2.0 system, and adopts anti-corrosion materials to enhance reliability in harsh environments, bringing users a powerful upgrade that "bridges day and night and reimagines the imaging experience."

A Transformative Full-Color Imaging Experience

At the core of NightChroma 3.0 is a significant leap in low-light color imaging. Color is crucial in security imaging. While many so-called Night Vision solutions lose clarity and brightness in real low-light conditions, ANNKE's new NightChroma 3.0 excels with superior nighttime color imaging. Developed around this core need, it ensures that whether monitoring streets and parks at night or dimly lit indoor spaces, cameras deliver bright, accurate full-color images and high-resolution video, helping users "see more".

With an F1.0 ultra-large aperture and Super Confocal lens, the cameras maintain clear focus in both visible and infrared light. Only an F1.0 aperture can deliver this level of full-color night vision; compared with conventional lenses, it gathers over four times more light and preserves sharp detail even in low-illumination scenes-addressing the sharpness limitations of traditional optics and elevating performance to a new level.

The AI-ISP (AI Image Signal Processor) is the new imaging "brain." It optimizes each frame with deep-learning algorithms, effectively suppressing noise in dark environments while keeping brightness balanced. Just as important, it reduces motion smearing so moving subjects remain sharp-even in near-dark parking lots or streets-so key information such as facial features or license plates can still be captured without blur or noise.

AI WDR intelligently adapts to lighting conditions. Unlike traditional WDR that requires manual adjustment, AI WDR automatically tunes exposure and contrast so faces, license plates, and other critical details remain visible. This is especially important for driveways or backlit corridors, where users no longer need to worry about vital footage being washed out by harsh light.

For color rendition, 3D LUT color correction keeps hues closer to what the human eye perceives, even under complex lighting. Where conventional cameras often look dull or skewed, ightChroma 3.0 calibrates colors pixel by pixel-faithfully restoring details from clothing in dim hallways to vehicle paint under night lights. Paired with Smart Hybrid Lighting, the camera uses IR for discreet daily monitoring, switches to white light for deterrence when suspicious activity is detected, and returns to IR afterward-balancing stealth and security across more scenarios.

Smarter Protection and Recognition

Beyond imaging, NightChroma 3.0 integrates AI-Based Smart Motion 2.0. AI human & vehicle detection is one of the most advanced and accurate motion detection methods in video surveillance today. Unlike PIR sensors that detect heat signatures, or frame-by-frame comparison that spots pixel changes, ANNKE's AI human & vehicle detection has been fine-tuned and tested by hundreds of engineers, wiith upgraded deep-learning, it reduces false alarms by up to 95%, and accurately distinguishes people and vehicles from irrelevant objects such as leaves, pets, or shifting light. Together with Smart Motion 2.0, users can focus on a target with one click and retrieve related footage immediately, greatly improving search efficiency.

A New Level of Audio Interaction

NightChroma 3.0 upgrades audio to Audio 2.0.

The built-in Smart PA system integrates higher-powered speakers, expanding sound coverage while delivering more effective deterrence in real-world scenarios. The optimized two-way talk function allows users to communicate with visitors-or even intruders-in real time via the app, adding both interactivity and security.

At the same time, the dual-microphone design, with echo cancellation and anti-reverberation algorithms, ensures crystal-clear sound and doubles the pickup distance compared with single-microphone setups. This is more than surveillance-it's an immersive personal audio experience.

Built for Harsh Environments

There's also a small but important detail: NightChroma 3.0 cameras use advanced anti-corrosion materials for durability in coastal and humid environments. Whether exposed to sea air, salt spray, or long-term humidity, they remain stable and reliable.

Other Unique Features



Active Alignment Tech: ANNKE's exclusive micron-level active alignment technology delivers precision within 4 pixels (thinner than 1/30 of a hair). The entire adjustment is performed using the world's most advanced automated machinery, ensuring the sharpest possible focus for clearer video.

Extra-Low Dispersion Glass: Features the latest broad-band anti-reflection coating and extra-low dispersion optical glass to reduce glare and chromatic aberration, ensuring sharper images and richer colors.

Anti-Reflection Coating: Specialized coating lowers stray-light interference to maintain optimal sharpness and contrast. Warm Supplement Light: The built-in soft warm light automatically turns on in zero-light settings. Unlike harsh lights, it prevents glare and avoids overexposure.

Scenarios and Product Coverage

NightChroma 3.0 technology is now integrated across ANNKE's PoE and analog camera series. From stadiums, airports, and seaports, to residential driveways, mall corridors, parking lots, alleys, and warehouse loading zones, NightChroma 3.0 delivers bright, realistic, and reliable imagery. Compared with traditional night vision or artificial color fusion, it captures richer details-faces, clothing, license plates-making nighttime evidence collection and post-event review faster and more accurate.

From imaging breakthroughs to smart recognition, from audio interaction to environmental durability, NightChroma 3.0 comprehensively reshapes the standard for full-color night vision. With NightChroma 3.0, ANNKE elevates nighttime monitoring from "seeing clearly" to "seeing more realistically".

To learn more about NightChroma 3.0, please visit: pages/nightchrom

