Ru'ya 2025 To Strengthen Emiratisation And Empower Emirati Talent For The Future Of Work



The leading empowerment and recruitment event for UAE Nationals returns for its 24th edition in September

150+ industry leaders from major companies will be scouting for talent Thousands of expected visitors will enjoy a packed programme of empowering talks & workshops

Dubai, September 2025: Ru'ya, Careers UAE, is all set to return for its 24th edition from 23 to 25 September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, reaffirming its role as a national platform that supports the UAE's Emiratisation vision and youth empowerment policies.

As the UAE accelerates its Emiratisation strategy, Ru'ya 2025 will connect Emirati youth with pathways into high-demand industries, equip them with future-ready skills, and foster entrepreneurship and innovation. More than a careers fair, Ru'ya has evolved into a national movement that aligns talent development with the government's priorities under the UAE Centennial 2071 and the National Agenda.

This year's edition will focus on inspiring and equipping Emirati youth to play a pivotal role in building a diversified, knowledge-driven economy. The exhibition will welcome over 150 leading public and private organisations, offering ambitious Emiratis a platform to explore career opportunities, engage in training, and develop skills that meet the requirements of the future workforce.

Government-aligned features at Ru'ya 2025

The event agenda has been designed to directly support the UAE's drive for Emiratisation and skills development to reflect the strategic shifting of the labour market through incremental targets, with a goal of 8% Emiratisation in the private sector by the end of 2025 and 125,000 UAE Nationals already in private sector employment as of June 2025.

This year's Ru'ya is designed to equip UAE Nationals with the skills, opportunities, and confidence to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market. Anchored in national priorities, the event focuses on three key pillars: Empowerment & Leadership, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and STEM.

Visitors will take a journey through the show that reflects the full path from education to employment. School students engage in skills competitions, exclusive academic programmes, and innovation challenges in coding, AI, and emerging technologies that spark ambition and curiosity. University students benefit from mentorships and scholarships that prepare them for the next stage of their careers. Job seekers gain direct access to training workshops and on-the-spot interviews with leading employers, supporting government efforts to equip citizens with future-ready skills and meaningful employment.

These initiatives are delivered in close alignment with national policy, ensuring that every stage of the Ru'ya journey directly supports the UAE's wider vision for talent development and Emiratisation.

Additionally, Ru'ya works in collaboration with key government stakeholders, including Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Emirati Human Resources Development Council; Ministry of Education; Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which provide essential contributions and constitute pivotal pillars in the development of academic partnerships.

Building on success:

In 2024, Ru'ya hosted 150 exhibitors and facilitated 7,000 on-site interviews. The 2025 edition is expected to once again attract thousands of visitors, underlining its importance as a cornerstone of the UAE's Emiratisation agenda.

Commenting on the 2025 edition, Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, said:“Ru'ya is more than a recruitment event. It is a national platform that supports the UAE's Emiratisation journey by preparing youth with the practical, technical, and leadership skills required for the jobs of the future. This year's programme will empower students, graduates, and job seekers to find their why, connect with employers, and step confidently into careers that support the UAE's long-term vision.”

Ru'ya extends its sincere appreciation to its sponsors, including DP World, the Platinum Sponsor; Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), the Gold Sponsor, and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), the Silver Sponsor. As a national initiative, the exhibition reaffirms its commitment to fostering success and achievement by connecting talented Emiratis with innovative opportunities and career pathways that contribute to shaping a brighter future.