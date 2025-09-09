EUR/USD Forex Signal 09/09: Set To Hit YTD High (Chart)
Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1600. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1900.
The other notable catalyst for the pair will be the political crisis in France, where Francois Bayrou lost a vote of no confidence vote, leading to the collapse of the government.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate bottomed at 1.1390, its lowest level in July. It has now moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).The pair has moved above the Ichimoku cloud indicator and the descending trendline that connects the highest swings since July 1. This trendline is the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a popular bullish reversal sign.Therefore, the most likely outlook is bullish, with the initial target being the year-to-date high of 1.1830 followed by the psychological point at 1.1900. A drop below the 50-day moving average at 1.625 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
