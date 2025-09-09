USD/CHF Forecast 09/09: Weakness Targets 0.79 Support -Video
- The US dollar initially tried to rally just a bit during the early part of the trading session on Monday to reach toward the 0.80 level, only to roll over again. At this point, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of negative pressure on the US dollar against the Swiss franc, even if we have a major run to safety. While the US dollar is a significant safety currency, the reality is that the Swiss franc is even safer.
This might be a situation where the US dollar weakens against the Swiss franc and gains against everything else that would make a certain amount of sense. If we are starting to see traders worry about the overall global economy markets, things like that. So, over the longer term, that does tend to drive this lower.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we break the 0.79 level, the Swiss won't like it, and they may intervene, but it won't be directly in this pair. You have to pay attention to what the euro is doing against the Swiss franc. That's actually what triggers their concern. So, if the euro is basically stable against the franc, then they probably will be okay with this. All things being equal though, this is a market that looks very negative, and I just don't think that change, at least not until we get above the 0.81 level at the very least.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment