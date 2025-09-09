Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Rises After Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Slows Cognitive Decline In Study

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Rises After Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Slows Cognitive Decline In Study


2025-09-09 10:17:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Tuesday announced that its experimental Alzheimer's drug demonstrated cognitive stabilization in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

After 48 weeks, patients receiving 30 mg once-daily oral Blarcamesine demonstrated barely detectable cognitive decline, comparable to the minimal decline in pre-dementia ageing adults.

Shares of the company rose 4% in the pre-market session. 

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN09092025007385015968ID1110037824

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search