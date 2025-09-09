Uzbekistan, FIFA Highlight Strategic Collaboration Importance
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday to underscore the growing collaboration between the country and the global football governing body, according to the president’s press service.
The discussions centered on broadening their partnership, focusing on "transforming football management, developing young talent, training coaches, referees, managers, medical staff and technical specialists to international standards," the statement detailed.
The press service highlighted that both sides expressed "big satisfaction" with the ongoing close cooperation in executing joint initiatives aimed at popularizing football among youth across Uzbekistan.
A key result of the meeting was the decision to establish a regional FIFA office for Central Asian countries in Tashkent, a step anticipated to strengthen FIFA’s presence and boost football development across the region.
This step marks a critical milestone in Uzbekistan’s ambitions to raise football standards nationally while positioning Tashkent as a key hub for Central Asia’s sporting growth.
