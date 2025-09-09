Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, FIFA Highlight Strategic Collaboration Importance

Uzbekistan, FIFA Highlight Strategic Collaboration Importance


2025-09-09 09:22:15
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday to underscore the growing collaboration between the country and the global football governing body, according to the president’s press service.

The discussions centered on broadening their partnership, focusing on "transforming football management, developing young talent, training coaches, referees, managers, medical staff and technical specialists to international standards," the statement detailed.

The press service highlighted that both sides expressed "big satisfaction" with the ongoing close cooperation in executing joint initiatives aimed at popularizing football among youth across Uzbekistan.

A key result of the meeting was the decision to establish a regional FIFA office for Central Asian countries in Tashkent, a step anticipated to strengthen FIFA’s presence and boost football development across the region.

This step marks a critical milestone in Uzbekistan’s ambitions to raise football standards nationally while positioning Tashkent as a key hub for Central Asia’s sporting growth.

MENAFN09092025000045017169ID1110037453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search