Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Michael Hales

Michael Hales


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Health Promotion and Physical Education, Kennesaw State University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Michael Hales, a biomechanist at Mennesaw State University, has devoted many years studying how surface properties such as stiffness, shock absorption, and surface rebound influence athletic performance and injury risk. Recently, Dr. Hales has expanded this work to include neuromuscular factors, examining how surface-induced fatigue alters muscle recruitment and control. This integration has led him to theorize that playing surfaces may contribute to a cascading effect of premature neuromuscular fatigue, ultimately increasing the likelihood of unexpected muscle cramps.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Biomechanics, Kennesaw State University
Education
  • 2001 Kennesaw State University, Sports Science

The Conversation

MENAFN09092025000199003603ID1110036752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search