Michael Hales
-
Associate Professor of Health Promotion and Physical Education,
Kennesaw State University
Dr. Michael Hales, a biomechanist at Mennesaw State University, has devoted many years studying how surface properties such as stiffness, shock absorption, and surface rebound influence athletic performance and injury risk. Recently, Dr. Hales has expanded this work to include neuromuscular factors, examining how surface-induced fatigue alters muscle recruitment and control. This integration has led him to theorize that playing surfaces may contribute to a cascading effect of premature neuromuscular fatigue, ultimately increasing the likelihood of unexpected muscle cramps.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Biomechanics, Kennesaw State University
-
2001
Kennesaw State University, Sports Science
