Delta Narrows Revenue Guidance As Travel Demand Shakes Off Trump Tariff Jitters: Report

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reportedly narrowed its revenue guidance for the third quarter (Q3), amid a rebound in travel demand despite the jitters caused by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

According to a Bloomberg report, Delta stated in a presentation at an industry conference on Thursday that it expects Q3 revenue to grow between 2% and 4% year-over-year, compared to its previous forecast of flat to 4% growth in revenue during the period.

