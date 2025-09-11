Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delta Narrows Revenue Guidance As Travel Demand Shakes Off Trump Tariff Jitters: Report

2025-09-11 03:16:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reportedly narrowed its revenue guidance for the third quarter (Q3), amid a rebound in travel demand despite the jitters caused by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

According to a Bloomberg report, Delta stated in a presentation at an industry conference on Thursday that it expects Q3 revenue to grow between 2% and 4% year-over-year, compared to its previous forecast of flat to 4% growth in revenue during the period.

