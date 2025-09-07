Panama Is Japan's Gateway To South America According To Our President Mulino

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) TOKYO OSAKA JAPAN: President José Raúl Mulino's working visit to Japan concluded successfully, where he reaffirmed that Panama is the best entry option for Japanese companies to South America. At a reception in Osaka attended by more than 300 business leaders and diplomats, the president emphasized that the country offers unique advantages as a world-class logistics and financial center.“Japan has demonstrated vision and commitment by investing in our country. Now we want to take the next step: attracting more Japanese companies to produce, innovate, and create jobs directly in our territory,” Mulino said in his closing remarks.

The head of state noted that Panama has joined Mercosur, opening the door to a market of more than 320 million consumers.“We are the best option to boost trade with this trading bloc,” he reiterated. Mulino also highlighted Panama's participation in Expo Osaka 2025, a venue where the country projects its role as a global hub, an example of sustainability, and a key player in the transition to clean energy. For his part, Osaka vice Governor Yamaguchi Nobuhiko praised the more than 120 years of bilateral relations and the signing of agreements between chambers of commerce and maritime companies from both countries. The Panamanian president concluded the tour by pledging to promote renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable transportation projects inspired by the Japanese experience.