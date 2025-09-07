Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Bids Farewell To Saudi Envoy


2025-09-07 11:02:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah al-Farhan al-Saud, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the Saudi ambassador success in his future assignments, and further progress and prosperity for relations between the two countries. Qatar-Saudi Arabia Saudi ambassador to Qatar

MENAFN07092025000067011011ID1110028714

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search