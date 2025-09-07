PM Bids Farewell To Saudi Envoy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah al-Farhan al-Saud, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.
During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the Saudi ambassador success in his future assignments, and further progress and prosperity for relations between the two countries. Qatar-Saudi Arabia Saudi ambassador to Qatar
