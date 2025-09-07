Provoke Launches First Middle East SABRE Awards Africa Also Open For Entries
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-PRovoke Media has announced its first ever Middle East, North Africa and Turkey SABRE Awards competition , recognizing the best public relations work from one of the fastest-growing and most exciting pubic relations markets in the world.
At the same time, PRovoke Media is partnering with the Public Relations & Communications Association for its 2026 African SABRE Awards competition .
Both competitions are now open for entries, with an early deadline of October 13 and ate late deadline (additional fee required) of November 10. Advice on crafting a winning entry can be found here.
MENAT SABRE Awards
“The SABRE Awards have long-established competitions focusing on North America, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific,” says Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and chair of the SABRE judges.“More recently, we have added competitions for Africa, India and South Asia, and Latin America. It was increasingly obvious that the Middle East, where public relations is flourishing as never before, deserved a place on the global stage.
“In addition to celebrating the best work in the region-we plan events in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh next year to showcase winning campaigns-SABRE offers q unique platform to showcase the region's work globally, with cases published on our website and the best entries joining those from other regions in our Global SABRE Awards, which recognize the Best Public Relations Campaigns in the World each year.”
PRovoke Media has assembled a jury that includes leaders from major corporations such as Mubadala and ADNOC; government agencies such as the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; global PR agencies such as APCO, Edelman, and Stagwell; and local firms like TRACCS and Strateus Group.
We are still accepting nominations for the 2026 MENAT SABRE Awards jury. Nominees should be experienced senior communications, from either the agency or client side of the business and should be willing to devote time and effort to reviewing as many as 70 or 80 entries during November and December of 2025. To volunteer for the jury, contact [email protected] .
A list of MENAT SABRE categories can be found here .
African SABRE Awards
PRovoke Media is plased to announce that the 2026 SABRE Awards will be returning to South Africa, the region's largest public relations market, as part of the PRCA's African conference, which will take place in Johannesburg in February.
“Over the past decade, our African SABRE Awards have been presented in a wide range of African countries, from Morocco to Rwanda, from Botswana to Mauritius, from Cote d'Ivoire to Kenya, and we have seen just how vibrant and varied the continent's public relations scene is.
“But we are delighted to be back in South Africa, a market that has consistently delivered SABRE winning work and is home to a host of first-rate professionals.”
We are accepting nominations for the 2026 African SABRE Awards jury. Nominees should be experienced senior communications, from either the agency or client side of the business and should be willing to devote time and effort to reviewing as many as 70 or 80 entries during November and December of 2025. To volunteer for the jury, contact [email protected] .
A list of African SABRE categories can be found here .
