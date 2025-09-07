Austral Gold Announces Repayment Of Related Party Loan



Austral Gold has repaid in full a US$2,000,000 loan plus accrued interest of US$133,000 to Inversiones Financieras del Sur SA ("IFISA").

Repayment made through transfer of a portion of the loan collateral in ASX-listed Unico Silver shares held by Austral Gold Canada Limited, at a closing price of A$0.48 per share as of 5 September 2025.

Shareholder approval for pledging Unico Shares, and if required, disposal of the Unico Shares to IFISA obtained under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 at AGM on 29 May 2025. Loan fully extinguished; 13,392,948 Unico Shares released from collateral obligations.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2025) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") advises that it has repaid a US$2,000,000 loan plus accrued interest of US$133,000, provided by IFISA under a loan agreement dated 25 September 2024 (the "Loan Agreement"). Repayment was effected through the transfer of an equivalent value in shares of Unico Silver Limited ("Unico Silver"). IFISA is the Company's largest shareholder, and two of the Company's Directors, Mr Eduardo Elsztain and Mr Saul Zang, are also directors and shareholders of IFISA.

The key terms of this related party transaction were initially disclosed in the Company's announcement of 26 September 2024, which noted that up to 20,190,791 Unico Silver shares (the "Unico Shares") held by Austral Gold Canada Limited ("AGCL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, would be pledged as collateral, subject to shareholder approval.

The Loan Agreement provided the Company with the option to repay the loan, in whole or in part, by transferring Unico Shares. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 10.1, shareholder approval for pledging the Unico Shares, and if required, disposal of the Unico Shares to IFISA was obtained on a "majority of the minority" basis at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2025.

The Company has now repaid the loan in full through the disposal of the Unico Shares to IFISA. As a result, the loan is fully extinguished, and no further security obligations remain.

The number of Unico Shares disposed to IFISA was calculated pursuant to a formula included in the Loan Agreement, and, accordingly, AGCL transferred to IFISA 6,797,843 Unico Shares at a share price of A$0.48 per Unico Share.

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments.

