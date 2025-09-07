Organic Acid Products Market To Reach $23.13 Billion By 2029 With 6.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Organic Acid Products Market Size And Growth?

The market for organic acid products has seen robust growth in recent years. It is predicted to increase from a worth of $17.00 billion in 2024, reaching $18.13 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical growth can be linked to the development of cold chain logistics, the surge in lifestyle-related diseases, the international expansion of food supply chains, the rise in biochemical applications, and the transition in consumer taste towards functional foods.

A substantial rise is projected in the organic acid products market in the upcoming years. The market is anticipated to reach a value of $23.14 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors responsible for this surge during the forecast period include increasing knowledge about gut health and probiotics, expansion in sales of food and nutraceuticals through e-commerce platforms, urbanization, and evolving eating habits, along with a heightened emphasis on a circular economy. Some key trends expected during this forecast period comprise the growth of vertical and indoor farming, the use of artificial intelligence in chemical procedures, introduction of smart packaging with natural preservatives, the amalgamation of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, and innovative techniques to transform agricultural waste into organic acids.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Organic Acid Products Market?

The organic acid products market is poised for growth, largely due to the escalating demand within the food and beverage sector. This industry encompasses all edible and potable items consumed for sustenance, pleasure, or hydration. The growth stems from an increased consumption of processed and packaged foods globally, with a rising number of consumers preferring ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and pre-packaged beverages. Organic acid products play a crucial role within this industry as they act as preservatives, regulate acidity, and enhance flavor, thereby increasing shelf life, ensuring safety, and improving taste in numerous products. In line with this, a government agency in Canada, Canada, reported in October 2023 that there was a record $54.3 billion of processed food and beverage products exports in 2022, a 14.1% increase from 2021. Hence, the burgeoning demand in the food and beverage industry is fuelling the expansion of the organic acid products market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Organic Acid Products Market?

Major players in the Organic Acid Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Cargill Incorporated

. BASF SE

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. Evonik Industries AG

. Braskem S.A.

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. DSM Nutritional Products AG

. Eastman Chemical Company

. Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd.

. Tate & Lyle PLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Organic Acid Products Market?

Leading firms in the organic acid products sector are concentrating on cutting-edge solutions such as organic acid-based additives for animal feed to boost livestock nutrition, gut health, and feed preservation. These additives are optional products loaded with organic acids that are mixed with animal feed to promote gut health, increase nutrient uptake, control harmful bacteria, and maintain feed quality. For example, Addcon, a corporation based in Germany, rolled out three organic acid-based food hygiene products in Indonesia in February 2024. These products, ADDCON ProFeed, Formi Stable, and ADDCON XL Forte, were introduced via its trusted distributor, Novindo. ADDCON ProFeed provides dual benefits by not only preserving feed quality but also neutralizing harmful mycotoxins, ensuring animal feed that is safer and has an extended shelf-life. Formi Stable is designed to minimize major pathogens, thus aiding in gut health and decreasing the chances of disease spread among animals. ADDCON XL Forte functions as a flexible liquid acidifier with wide-ranging uses, providing durable protection from microbial pollution across different feed and water treatment procedures, consequently boosting biosecurity and overall hygiene on the farm.

How Is The Organic Acid Products Market Segmented?

The organic acid products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chemicals, Organic, Agricultural, Additives, Industrial

2) By Form: Liquid, Powdered, Granulated

3) By Application: ﻿﻿Food And Beverages, ﻿Agriculture, ﻿Pharmaceuticals, ﻿Animal Feed, ﻿Cosmetics, ﻿Nutraceuticals, Textiles

Subsegments:

1) By Chemicals: Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid, Succinic Acid

2) By Organic: Bio-Based Lactic Acid, Bio-Based Citric Acid, Bio-Based Succinic Acid, Bio-Based Acetic Acid

3) By Agricultural: Organic Acid-Based Animal Feed Additives, Organic Acid-Based Fertilizers, Silage Additives

4) By Additives: Food Preservatives, Flavor Enhancers, PH Regulators

5) By Industrial: Plasticizers, Solvents, Leather And Textile Processing Acids, Industrial Cleaning Agents

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Organic Acid Products Market?

In the Organic Acid Products Global Market Report 2025, North America had the lion's share in 2024. However, for the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to enjoy rapid growth. The report provides coverage of several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

