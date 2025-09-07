Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Projected To Reach $29.71 Billion With 7.3% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Through 2025?

The market size for polyurethane (PUR) insulated sandwich panels has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $20.84 billion in 2024 to $22.43 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The expansion during the bygone period may be credited to the escalating demand for materials that promote energy efficiency in buildings, growing consciousness about thermal insulation, an increase in construction endeavors in colder regions, wider acceptability in cold storage facilities for food, and an increased application in prefabricated and modular construction.

The market for polyurethane (PUR) insulated sandwich panels is projected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, with its value expected to reach $29.71 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be credited to an increased emphasis on green building certifications, rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics, growing urbanisation and infrastructure growth, a tendency towards lightweight construction materials, and government policies encouraging energy efficiency. Key trends to look out for during this period revolve around improvements in manufacturing technologies, sophisticated fire-proof insulation solutions, groundbreaking composite panel design, the incorporation of intelligent insulation systems, and high-end customization and modular systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market?

The growth of the polyurethane (PUR) insulated sandwich panels market is expected to be fuelled by increasing investments in infrastructure development. This refers to the enhancement and construction of basic systems including transportation, energy, water supply, and communication networks, all of which aid societal needs and economic progression. Rising investment in these key areas is driven by the demand to support economic expansion and urbanisation in developed and emerging regions. Such investments promote the usage of PUR insulated sandwich panels in the construction industry, particularly in sectors like commercial buildings, warehouses, and cold storage facilities that require energy efficiency, thermal insulation, and simple installation. For example, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported in July 2024 that infrastructure investment rose to $17.66 billion (£13.8 billion), a 3.9% rise from the previous year. This reaffirms that the rising investments in infrastructure development are fuelling the expansion of the polyurethane (PUR) insulated sandwich panels market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market?

Major players in the Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 include:

. ArcelorMittal Construction

. Dana Group of Companies

. Kingspan Group plc

. Assan Panel Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

. Bansal Roofing Products Limited

. Balex Metal Sp. z o.o.

. Joris Ide NV

. TONMAT Sp. z o.o.

. Isopan S.p.A.

. Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Top Trends In The Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Industry?

Leading players in the polyurethane (PUR) insulated sandwich panels industry are focusing on strategic investments, such as investing in sandwich panel factories, to elevate their production capabilities and cater to the increasing demand from commercial and industrial construction sectors, while bolstering their market position in major geographical markets. A facility for manufacturing sandwich panels can be described as a dedicated production plant where panels insulated with core material, like PUR, are produced by attaching metal plates with foam insulation for construction purposes. For instance, in June 2025, EPACK Prefab, a renowned manufacturer of pre-constructed buildings and insulated sandwich panels in India, broadened its production base in southern India by launching a state-of-the-art sandwich panel facility at Mambattu. Spanning over an area of 283,660 sq ft, with a built-up area of 149,151 sq ft, the wholly automated plant has enhanced EPACK's yearly production capacity by 800,000sqm, bringing the total to 1,310,000sqm. The plant is engineered for maximum efficiency and involves minimal manual interference. It manufactures advanced PUR or polyisocyanurate (PIR) and Rockwool panels specifically for use in cold storage, food processing, and industrial infrastructure. Aligned with sustainability initiatives, the plant adheres to strict environmental regulations and meets the growing need for energy-efficient building solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market

The polyurethane (pur) insulated sandwich panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wall Panels, Roof Panels, Floor Panels

2) By Core Material: Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Mineral Wool

3) By Surface Treatments: Galvanized Steel, Painted Steel, Aluminum, Plastisol

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural

5) By End-User: Construction, Cold Storage, Logistics, Food Processing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wall Panels: Flat Wall Panels, Corrugated Wall Panels, Interlocking Wall Panels

2) By Roof Panels: Standing Seam Roof Panels, Corrugated Roof Panels, Trapezoidal Roof Panels

3) By Floor Panels: Load-Bearing Floor Panels, Non-Load-Bearing Floor Panels, Insulated Subfloor Panels

Global Polyurethane (PUR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for polyurethane (PUR) insulated sandwich panels. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the highest growth rate in prospective years. The market report envelops diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

