Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market To Grow At 6.1% CAGR From 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market Size And Growth?

The market for polyethylene (PE) pipes used for water transport has seen solid growth in recent periods. The market size is expected to elevate from $6.90 billion in 2024 to $7.35 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this growth throughout the historic period include the escalating shift from metal to plastic piping systems, enhanced utilization of PE pipes in drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, expansion of pipeline networks in mining and industrial sectors, heightened demand for adaptable piping in uneven and hilly landscapes, and the rise in replacing old water infrastructure with PE-based solutions.

The market size for polyethylene (PE) pipes intended for water conduction is projected to experience considerable growth over the next several years, reaching a value of $9.31 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth within the forecast period is being driven by factors such as an increased need for effective irrigation setups, a rise in agricultural activities in dry areas, greater governmental investment in rural water infrastructure, the broadening of urban water supply networks, and a movement toward anti-corrosion, long-lasting pipe solutions. Foreseen trends during the prediction period are improvements in smart irrigation systems, the creation of sustainable and reusable polyethylene materials, innovation in the field of multi-layered and composite polyethylene piping, advancements in systems for detecting and monitoring leaks, and the production of high-pressure polyethylene pipes designed for precision agriculture.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market?

The increase in expenditure towards developing water infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for polyethylene (PE) pipes used for water conduction. The term water infrastructure denotes the vital systems and structures employed for sourcing, treating, dispersing, and disposal of water and wastewater. The steady rise in investments in water infrastructure can be attributed to the constant deterioration of outdated systems, causing regular failures, leaks, and inefficiencies that pose threats to water reliability and public health. This increased investment stimulates the demand for polyethylene pipes, as it often necessitates the expansion and modernization of water distribution networks, where PE pipes are typically selected for their durability, flexibility, and longevity. For instance, in October 2024, Water UK, a trade association based in the UK, announced that for the next five years, water companies are planning to allocate about $13 billion (£10 billion) every year. They also expect annual investments to escalate to $15.5 billion (£11.5 billion) between 2030 and 2035, and surpass $20 billion (£15 billion) annually by 2050. Therefore, this surge in water infrastructure investments constitutes one of the key driving factors behind the polyethylene (PE) pipes for water conduction market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market?

Major players in the Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Kubota Corp.

. Tianjin Junxing Pipe Group Co. Ltd.

. Georg Fischer Central Plastics LLC

. Aliaxis Group SA

. China LESSO Group Holdings Ltd.

. Geberit AG

. Wavin

. Advanced Drainage System Inc.

. Uponor Corporation

. WL Plastics Corp.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market In The Globe?

Companies dominating the market for polyethylene (PE) pipes used for water conduction are prioritizing the enlargement of their facilities. This strategy allows for the introduction of novel capabilities or technologies without disrupting operations at the current site. Facility expansion is essentially an extension of an existing location to accommodate increased operations and future growth forecasts. As an example, Hayleys Agriculture Holdings Limited, an agricultural product manufacturer based in Sri Lanka, inaugurated the Inotec polyethylene pipe production facility in August 2023. Situated in the Lindel Industrial Zone, Sapugaskanda, this new facility is expected to revolutionize agricultural methods in Sri Lanka by supplying advanced irrigation solutions. This establishment allows the domestic production of high-density and low-density polyethylene pipes, making them more economical and readily available. The pipes, which range in size from 16 mm to 63 mm, are apt for different irrigation techniques, including drip and sprinkler systems. Additionally, the production process gives importance to sustainability by using top-quality virgin resins.

How Is The Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market Segmented?

The polyethylene (pe) pipes for water conduction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes, Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Pipes, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Pipes

2) By Application: Water Supply, Sewage Systems, Irrigation, Industrial Applications, Fire Protection

3) By End-User: Municipal Corporations, Construction Companies, Agricultural Sector, Manufacturing Industries, Institutional Users

Subsegments:

1) By High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes: Drinking Water Mains, Sewer Mains, Slurry Transfer Lines, Rural Irrigation, Fire‐Suppression Supply Lines, Electrical And Communication Conduits, Stormwater And Drainage Pipes

2) By Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Pipes: Residential Potable Water Distribution, Gas Distribution Pipelines, Wastewater Plumbing Systems, Irrigation And Non‐Potable Water Supply

3) By Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Pipes: Micro‐Irrigation Systems, Low‐Pressure Potable Water Supply, Temporary Or Lightweight Agricultural Water Conveyance

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Polyethylene (PE) Pipes For Water Conduction Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for polyethylene (PE) pipes for water conduction. However, the fastest projected growth is expected in Asia-Pacific. The global market report for polyethylene (PE) pipes for water conduction spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

