MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Special contributor

RODNEY BAY, St Lucia – In the politics of pretend, the naïve and completely untrue of the lesser and greater denominators often come to the fore in defence of narratives, no matter how outrageous. My understanding and knowledge of politics, from the 60s and now, qualify specific information and expert experience in dissimilarity to half-baked academic, political theory and orientation to personal opportunities for connections in the politics of pretend.

The United Workers Party of Sir John Compton, UWP, (political party) and Allen Chastanet (political club) are not parallel and/or of parity. To conflate or parallel the two is contempt for history, and the flavournoids of political deception!

There can be no justification for likability, connection with the masses, political and development orientation, with Sir John's UWP, and Chastanet's political club.

Increasingly, it is straightforward not to hedge bets on woke ideology, political cartoons and UWP leadership values as depicted; let alone, most suited for Comedy Central and late-night TV entertainment. It is increasingly unprecedented and dumb to hold onto a contrary position.

Quite rightly, we're in a different era now, but generationally, not reflected in collective reality. And considering how we got here is a financial and enterprise affair; it is more desirable for a future dialogue.

There are copious and fundamental dissimilarities between Chastanet's (political club) and the Sir John Compton, UWP, (political party) – strength and reasoning, amiability and practical guidance, navigating a redefined electoral base throughout the years.

Moving up and down loosely, trying to hypothesise a political club vs a political party signals that something is exceptionally displeasing from within, and that a hard reset is endeavoured to meet that cultural and psychological UWP voting base.

But, as in defending any dissertation with knowledge, facts and truth, most Saint Lucians must get their heads out of the sand, thinking differently, to frivolous associations, local and external.

The common sense, even with historical connotations and flash points, reveals that circumstantial associations of the two UWP's are not – do not exist, and will not! Pushing the boundaries to false multipliers with clichés – are flat-out – wrong to getting anything right!

In the course of truth, the political aspirations are incompatible in building Saint Lucia from within. And as previously, it's a continuation of a sick joke on the people of Saint Lucia. What you see is what you get: a glimpse of“bent” and“bent over.”

First is believing that the 'truth is what you want to believe', and second, pretending to claim the truth, the light, and the factual. Both notions are incongruous! Realistically, the comically lopsided claims are the panic acceleration of a faulty culture of untruth and blind loyalty.

The [mis] understanding of concept, language and reality is very important to comprehend fact, fiction and truth. These are recognisable with denominators which are neither pragmatic nor rational.

In the politics of pretend, telling the story is about the endgame – portraying a set of goals and aspirations. In the current 2025/26 election environment of Saint Lucia, political dogma and everything in-between has taken precedence over the economy, health, security and nation building.

In the uphill battle, concerns raised in the article ' UWP should not labour on SLP candidate selection ' rubbed many lesser denominators uncomfortable on social media, while the identifiable in the core fraction of leadership commented privately on practical concerns and trepidations.

However, in framing the political and future narrative of Saint Lucia, variable denominators are yet to address the content and knowledge submitted. There is also the understanding that, in the main, most cannot argue substantially and factually. Blind loyalty has replaced reasoning, fact and truth. This is comparable to“parked brains.”

In the current political arena, political ideology and dogma are the central focus in a country, superb for development and growth. Meanwhile, undermining the will of the people and political change to matters of national concern, [economy, health, security and nation building] is distant from serious conversation, ideas and solution-driven. But seemingly, most have a [favourable] bone in the scheme of disorder.

The political diatribe and the inability of defenders, lesser denominators, and holders to blind political [Party] loyalty is not surprising, commenting unenviably on social media to the limits of their ignorance.

More interesting is the so-called“fresh beginning” –“a new UWP” United Workers Party is more interested in speaking and hearing themselves than listening and adapting appropriately. The thinking – [think-tank – and strategy] is unconditional and one-directional to a one-man veto.

In the light, political crabbing is a phenomenon and blind political loyalty, attributed to keeping quiet, to walk [ing] blindly, to be dull-witted, and to stifle thought process [park[ed] brains] defines ideological soul-mates to cosy up.

In the interest of dismissing as“nonsense” –“ridiculous,” and“modernity”, echoes numskull, slapping adversely, their position on the future direction of Saint Lucia.

The focus on political party fun and games, socialising in the name of mix and informal recognition of Sir John Compton as a swaying soft landing ground, in theory, is the illegal pocketing of flattery and of a flirtatious exchange.

Hiding behind historical perspectives without adjusting to data, policy instruments, and without a clear narrative that is people-focused in nation-building is not a judicially sound narrative.

To put it simply, there is reason to trust the political science that is attempting to mask the political thought bubble for the electoral gains of a political club [a financial and enterprise affair] vs a political party, in the interest of mainstream ideology that is people-centred .

In the current practice, there is reason for optimism, only to be declined again to renewed ridicule is not hypothetical.

The politics of pretend appeared first on Caribbean News Global