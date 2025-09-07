Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi reaffirmed on Kuwait commitment to the collective (OPEC+) approach to enhance supply security and stabilize the global market.

VIENNA -- OPEC Plus members agreed in an online meeting to raise production from October by 137,000 barrels per day.

KUWAIT -- Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Kuwait, Jo Myong Cho, praised Kuwait's steadfast position in supporting peace and its status as a center for humanitarian work around the world.

GAZA -- At least 87 Palestinians were martyred and 409 others injured in the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's national Karate team managed to end their run at the 23rd Asian Juniors Championship held in Shaguan City, China with a gold, silver and three bronze medals. (end) mb