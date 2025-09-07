Abaxx Exchange And Qingdao International Energy Exchange Explore Strategic Physical LNG Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast, today announced that Abaxx Exchange and Qingdao International Energy Exchange, a key energy trading platform in China, intend to explore strategic collaboration in the physical liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

By combining Abaxx's physically-deliverable liquefied natural gas (LNG) futures and clearing infrastructure with Qingdao International Energy Exchange's established position in China's energy markets, the collaboration aims to connect international suppliers with China's demand centers and strengthen Asia's LNG marketplace through deeper liquidity, transparent benchmarks, and improved risk management tools - supporting more efficient cross-border trade and the global transition to cleaner energy sources.

Key Focus Areas of the Collaboration are Expected to Include:





Physical LNG Market Integration: Developing mechanisms for cross-border LNG trade that connect global suppliers with China's demand centers.



Price Benchmark Development: Exploring the creation of transparent, market-driven LNG pricing references for the Asia-Pacific region.



Risk Management Solutions: Offering innovative clearing and settlement services to reduce volatility and enhance trading confidence.

Energy Products Collaboration: Extending beyond LNG, with a wider scope of energy market products to collaborate and support cross border trading needs.



"We are excited to work with Qingdao International Energy Exchange to strengthen the LNG trading ecosystem in Asia," said Nancy Seah, CEO of Abaxx Exchange. "This engagement reflects our commitment to aligning international LNG benchmarks with China's growing demand centers through infrastructure designed for physical trade flows."

"Partnering with Abaxx Exchange presents a significant opportunity to enhance connectivity between China's energy market and global participants," said a spokesperson at the Qingdao International Energy Exchange. "Together, we can foster a more robust, efficient and accessible LNG marketplace."

This collaboration aims to promote cross-border cooperation in commodity trading between Singapore and China, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange's physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

