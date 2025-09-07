Omani Band Boho Van Performs In Madaba As Part Of Cultural Exchange

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Sept 7 (Petra) – The Madaba Department of Culture, in cooperation with the Equality for Training and Human Rights Organization, hosted the Omani band "Boho Van" on Sunday evening at the Wadi Alwala View Camp, where the band delivered a distinctive musical performance.Mohammad Rawahneh, the Department's Director, said hosting the band is part of a cultural exchange between artists from Oman and Madaba, aimed at sharing artistic knowledge.Lama Hazboun, director of the "Amman Jazz" Festival, explained that the festival, held from Sept. 3 to 6, featured several international bands, including "Boho Van," which participated in the festival and performed a variety of shows.Hazboun added that a series of performances by the band has been organized in several governorates, including Sunday's event in Madaba, in cooperation with the Department of Culture.The band is scheduled to continue its performances in Petra and Aqaba in the coming days.