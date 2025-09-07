Omani Band Boho Van Performs In Madaba As Part Of Cultural Exchange
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Madaba, Sept 7 (Petra) – The Madaba Department of Culture, in cooperation with the Equality for Training and Human Rights Organization, hosted the Omani band "Boho Van" on Sunday evening at the Wadi Alwala View Camp, where the band delivered a distinctive musical performance.
Mohammad Rawahneh, the Department's Director, said hosting the band is part of a cultural exchange between artists from Oman and Madaba, aimed at sharing artistic knowledge.
Lama Hazboun, director of the "Amman Jazz" Festival, explained that the festival, held from Sept. 3 to 6, featured several international bands, including "Boho Van," which participated in the festival and performed a variety of shows.
Hazboun added that a series of performances by the band has been organized in several governorates, including Sunday's event in Madaba, in cooperation with the Department of Culture.
The band is scheduled to continue its performances in Petra and Aqaba in the coming days.
Madaba, Sept 7 (Petra) – The Madaba Department of Culture, in cooperation with the Equality for Training and Human Rights Organization, hosted the Omani band "Boho Van" on Sunday evening at the Wadi Alwala View Camp, where the band delivered a distinctive musical performance.
Mohammad Rawahneh, the Department's Director, said hosting the band is part of a cultural exchange between artists from Oman and Madaba, aimed at sharing artistic knowledge.
Lama Hazboun, director of the "Amman Jazz" Festival, explained that the festival, held from Sept. 3 to 6, featured several international bands, including "Boho Van," which participated in the festival and performed a variety of shows.
Hazboun added that a series of performances by the band has been organized in several governorates, including Sunday's event in Madaba, in cooperation with the Department of Culture.
The band is scheduled to continue its performances in Petra and Aqaba in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment