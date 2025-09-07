EDCO Officials Review Infrastructure Upgrade, New Transformer Station Plans In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Chairman of the Electricity Distribution Company (EDCO) Hazem Rahahleh discussed on Sunday the company's plans to upgrade infrastructure and establish a new transformer station in Aqaba during a meeting with Shadi Al-Majali, Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), and Aqaba Governor Ayman Al-Awaisheh.According to a company statement, Aqaba Electricity Office CEO Mohammad Abu Hammam presented the company's regional infrastructure plans and organizational and administrative needs during the meeting, which was attended by EDCO's General Manager Reem Hamdan and Deputy General Manager for Regional Affairs Sahm Al-Majali.Governor Al-Awaisheh praised the company's role in economic and social development and commended its efforts in managing electricity loads during the recent heatwave.Hamdan and Abu Hammam lauded the strong support and continuous engagement from the governor and governorate's staff, highlighting their commitment to addressing all matters in the interest of subscribers and service recipients.Rahahleh toured several electricity stations in the area, including the recently upgraded A2 station and the new industrial city station, as well as company offices.Abu Hammam provided a detailed presentation covering technical and financial achievements, efforts to improve collection and reduce losses, progress in replacing conventional meters with smart meters, and ongoing projects in the region.The ASEZA has allocated a 2.5-dunum plot near Al Remal Market for the construction of a new main transformer station.