Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amb. Of Democratic People's Republic Of Korea Hails Kuwait Stance


2025-09-07 07:03:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Kuwait, Jo Myong Cho, praised Kuwait's steadfast position in supporting peace and its status as a center for humanitarian work around the world.
The remarks came in a speech delivered by Ambassador Cho during a ceremony marking the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in the presence of Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Saleh Al-Saraawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Dr. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah, and a number of representatives and heads of diplomatic missions in Kuwait.
The ambassador added "holding this celebration in Kuwait reflects the closeness of the two peoples," stressing his country's endeavor to develop bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait in various fields.
He praised the State of Kuwait's provision of loans through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in support of his country, noting the assistance provided by the State of Kuwait to his country after it was hit by heavy rains and floods.
"Kuwait's support was a source of strength in difficult times."
The ambassador discussed a number of development projects undertaken by his country, including infrastructure, residential areas, cultural, entertainment, and tourism centers. (end)
yt


MENAFN07092025000071011013ID1110028454

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search