Amb. Of Democratic People's Republic Of Korea Hails Kuwait Stance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to Kuwait, Jo Myong Cho, praised Kuwait's steadfast position in supporting peace and its status as a center for humanitarian work around the world.
The remarks came in a speech delivered by Ambassador Cho during a ceremony marking the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in the presence of Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Saleh Al-Saraawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Dr. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah, and a number of representatives and heads of diplomatic missions in Kuwait.
The ambassador added "holding this celebration in Kuwait reflects the closeness of the two peoples," stressing his country's endeavor to develop bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait in various fields.
He praised the State of Kuwait's provision of loans through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in support of his country, noting the assistance provided by the State of Kuwait to his country after it was hit by heavy rains and floods.
"Kuwait's support was a source of strength in difficult times."
The ambassador discussed a number of development projects undertaken by his country, including infrastructure, residential areas, cultural, entertainment, and tourism centers. (end)
